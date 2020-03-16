Report: Todd Gurley’s name coming up in trade talks

Getty Images

Todd Gurley may never get around to having that conversation with Sean McVay.

According to Mike Silver of NFL Network, the Rams running back’s name has come up in trade talks.

(Texans coach/General Manager Bill O’Brien has to be kicking himself for not getting in on this sooner.)

The Rams have seemed uneasy about Gurley’s future for some time, largely because of the guaranteed money he’d be due come Friday.With $10.5 million in guaranteed compensation due soon, Gurley’s salary cap numbers clearly aren’t in line with his performance.

He ran for just 857 yards last year, amid concerns about the long-term health of his knee.

It might be hard to imagine anyone being willing to take on his contract, but today has already brought a number of surprises.