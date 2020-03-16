Report: Washington signing Jon Bostic to two-year deal

Getty Images

Washington is re-signing linebacker Jon Bostic on a two-year, $5 million deal with $1.75 million guaranteed, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The team signed Bostic to a one-year deal last May after Reuben Foster tore his ACL and lateral and medial collateral ligaments during OTAs.

Bostic, 28, started all 16 games last season and finished second on the team in tackles with 105. He also made a sack, an interception and two pass breakups.

The team has Cole Holcomb, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Josh Harvey-Clemons and Jared Norris on the roster at that position. Norris, who played for Ron Rivera for three seasons in Carolina, recently signed with Washington.

Bostic has played for five teams in his six seasons and never stayed any place more than two seasons. He was in Chicago his first two seasons.

Bostic also has played for New England, Pittsburgh and Indianapolis.