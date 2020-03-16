Saints hang onto David Onyemata

Getty Images

The Saints made another move Monday to reward a young performer they think will pay dividends in the future.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Saints held onto defensive tackle David Onyemata.

The former fourth-round pick from the University of Manitoba has developed into a quality player for the Saints, and they clearly envision him as a contributor now and in years to come. Much like putting the first round tender on gadget player/possible future quarterback Taysom Hill, it’s clearly done with an eye beyond the immediate.

Onyemata was No. 88 on PFT’s Top 100 Free Agent list, which is rapidly getting picked over.