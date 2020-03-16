Report: Saints officially place first-round tender on Taysom Hill

Getty Images

The Saints officially have tendered Swiss Army knife Taysom Hill at the first-round level, Charles Robinson of Yahoo.com reports.

The cost of the first-round tender is $4.7 million.

The restricted free agent still can negotiate with other teams, but the Saints have a right to match. If they don’t, they will get a first-round pick in return.

Hill signed a three-year contract with the Saints in 2017 after the Packers released him during final roster cuts. Since then, the Saints have lined him up all over the field.

During the 2019 regular season, he had 46 touches for 390 yards and seven touchdowns while completing 3 of 6 passes for 55 yards.

The Saints will re-sign Drew Brees as their starting quarterback and are expected to lose Teddy Bridgewater.