Seahawks want to keep Jadeveon Clowney, but could be outbid

Getty Images

With the free agency tampering window set to begin in about six hours, teams will be able to (legally) express their interest in players on other teams.

And how much interest Jadeveon Clowney garners in those early hours will determine how realistic the Seahawks’ chances to keep him are.

According to Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America, the Seahawks “very much want” to retain the free agent defensive end, but don’t seem prepared to pay top of market prices.

The Giants are reportedly interested in the former No. 1 overall pick, and he will likely draw plenty of other suitors as well. King mentioned the Jets as a possibility as well. He’s No. 12 on PFT’s Top 100 Free Agent list.

The 27-year-old had just three sacks last year, but he played through a core muscle injury (the kind of thing a team might want to bring a guy in for a physical to check, if that was possible).