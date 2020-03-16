Several more franchise tags expected before deadline

Getty Images

Five teams have used their franchise tags already this offseason and we’re expecting to see several others go that route in the next few hours.

Teams have until noon on Monday to use the tags and it will come as no surprise to hear that the Cowboys have applied a tag to quarterback Dak Prescott or that the Chiefs moved to ensure defensive tackle Chris Jones stays off the open market. Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett and Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green are also expected to fall into that category.

The Titans’ move to re-sign quarterback Ryan Tannehill leaves the tag open for running back Derrick Henry, although there’s at least an outside chance that right tackle Jack Conklin could get the nod instead.

Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams and 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead could also be tagged. There was word on Sunday that the 49ers are making progress on a new deal with Armstead, so that call could go down to the wire.

Washington guard Brandon Scherff, Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon, Bronco safety Justin Simmons, Chargers tight end Hunter Henry and Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue have already been tagged. Ngakoue’s desire to leave the Jaguars could lead to a trade away from Jacksonville before the 2020 season gets underway.