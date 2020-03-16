Steelers working to create cap room, restructure Vance McDonald

Getty Images

After using the franchise tag on outside linebacker Bud Dupree this morning, the Steelers needed to create some space.

They’re working on it by kicking the can down the road.

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Steelers restructured tight end Vance McDonald‘s contract.

He’s converting his $5.5 million base salary into bonus, so he gets his money up front. The team gets to prorate it over the remaining two years of his deal.

The Steelers also cut linebackers Mark Barron and Anthony Chickillo Monday, along with wide receiver Johnny Holton, and veteran guard Ramon Foster retired.