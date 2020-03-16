Stefon Diggs makes it clear: “Something’s going to happen”

Getty Images

This time, Stefon Diggs is serious.

The Vikings receiver left no doubt about what his “it’s time for a new beginning” meant after facing pushback from a Twitter user.

“Every time Stefon Diggs gets butt hurt he posts some ominous tweet about new beginnings or change,” said @zack_a9. “Then we get report ‘Minnesota has no intention of trading Diggs’ and he posts himself in Vikings uniform hugging a teammate or something. Relax Pats fans, he’s just a drama queen.”

Responded Diggs: “Nah this ain’t one of them times champ. Something’s going to happen.”

So there it is. And now we wait to see what it is and where he goes.