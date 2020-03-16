Stefon Diggs makes it clear: “Something’s going to happen”

Posted by Mike Florio on March 16, 2020, 3:38 PM EDT
Getty Images

This time, Stefon Diggs is serious.

The Vikings receiver left no doubt about what his “it’s time for a new beginning” meant after facing pushback from a Twitter user.

“Every time Stefon Diggs gets butt hurt he posts some ominous tweet about new beginnings or change,” said @zack_a9. “Then we get report ‘Minnesota has no intention of trading Diggs’ and he posts himself in Vikings uniform hugging a teammate or something. Relax Pats fans, he’s just a drama queen.”

Responded Diggs: “Nah this ain’t one of them times champ. Something’s going to happen.”

So there it is. And now we wait to see what it is and where he goes.

18 responses to “Stefon Diggs makes it clear: “Something’s going to happen”

  2. I can’t fault Diggs for feeling the same way that I do about the Cousins extension. Instead of admitting the mistake and moving on the team decided to double down in denial. In order to keep a mediocre QB that crumbles under pressure we just lost team captain in Linval Joseph and it looks like we are going to lose our best player on the whole team in Stefon. You can call him a diva and say that he shouldn’t have done this publicly but he’s not wrong.

  3. With Jalen Ramsey and Antonio Brown silent we need a new mouth to entertain us.

    Stefon Diggs – “Hold my beer”

  10. We need positive attitude, not an attitude. NFL Fans deserve a bit better than to be trolled; so good go.

  11. Diggs is being traded to the Patriots so that the haters can get back on the hate train once Brady ends up back there on a one year deal

  12. If Diggs fetches more than the DeAndre Hopkins trade I’d be shocked. While his production is ok, not spectacular he does make big time catches. Vikings will end up keeping him though.

  13. If this is true, he’ll soon find the astoturf isn’t always greener with another team. This guy huffs and puffs more than the big bad wolf, or perhaps to update this I should say Steven A Smith. It’s not like the Vikings have to trade him, or trade him to a playoff team.

  15. Trade him to a team has no chance of making the playoffs so we get a better draft pick. Then let him holler and scream that isn’t getting the ball enough.

  17. So, extend a mediocre talent player on offense and trade away a talented player on offense.
    That makes sense…. Not.

  18. I wouldn’t put it past the Eagles to trade Alshon and a 3rd this year and a 2nd next year while also paying some of Alshon’s salary this year… That really wouldn’t be too bad of a trade.

