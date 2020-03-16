Stefon Diggs says, “It’s time for a new beginning”

Getty Images

Three weeks ago at the Scouting Combine, I asked Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman to look into the camera and, in honor of the seven-year anniversary of the Percy Harvin trade, say, “We have no intent to trade Stefon Diggs.”

Spielman laughed and said: “Stefon Diggs is a Minnesota Viking.”

Added Chris Simms: “That means absolutely nothing.”

Indeed it didn’t. Diggs has tweeted that “[i]t’s time for a new beginning.” Which given that his message is coming on the first day of the free-agency tampering period suggests that he’s talking not about a new hobby or a new house or a new car but a new job.

Diggs, an excellent receiver who from time to time shows a streak of moodiness, was a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in 2014. He signed a five-year, $72 million deal in 2018.

A trade would create a $9 million cap charge but create a net cap gain of $1.9 million.

His comment comes on the same day the Vikings signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a two-year extension, through 2022. Which invites speculation that, with the Vikings keeping Cousins, Diggs has decided he wants out.