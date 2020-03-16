Texans agree to terms with Eric Murray on three-year deal

Getty Images

The Browns have lost their second safety.

Eric Murray reached agreement with the Texans on a three-year deal worth up to $20.25 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Panthers agreed to terms with former Browns safety Juston Burris earlier in the day.

Murray, 26, appeared in nine games with four starts in Cleveland last season. He made 24 tackles, one sack and a pass breakup.

He spent his first three seasons in Kansas City after the Chiefs made him a fourth-round choice in 2016. Murray made 100 tackles, an interception, a sack and seven pass breakups in 45 games with the Chiefs.