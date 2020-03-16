Titans use franchise tag on Derrick Henry

Getty Images

The Titans took care of one big piece of business by signing quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a new deal on Sunday and they’ve taken care of another one on Monday.

Per multiple reports, the team has placed a franchise tag on running back Derrick Henry. The tag is expected to carry a salary of more than $11 million for the 2020 season.

Henry led the league in rushing attempts and rushing yards last season while also tying for the league lead in rushing touchdowns. That makes it easy to understand why the Titans want to keep him on hand for the 2020 season.

It’s less clear whether he’ll stick around beyond that point. The two sides will be able to work on a long-term deal until the middle of July, but such deals haven’t worked out as hoped for other teams and it remains to be seen if the Titans will bet on Henry bucking that trend.