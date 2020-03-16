Vikings now should extend Mike Zimmer, Rick Spielman, Dalvin Cook

Getty Images

After the 2019 season ended, there was an argument to be made that the Vikings should decline to give extensions to any of the four key figures entering the final year of their contracts: Quarterback Kirk Cousins, coach Mike Zimmer, G.M. Rick Spielman, and running back Dalvin Cook.

Now that the Vikings have extended Cousins, they need to go the rest of the way.

The fresh three-year commitment to Cousins makes it impractical to change coaches or front offices. It also represents an endorsement of what the Vikings are doing with Cousins on the team.

To keep doing it, they’ll need Zimmer and Spielman and, perhaps most importantly, Cook. The fourth-year running back is eligible for a new deal and quite possibly will play hardball to get one before assuming the ongoing injury risk that comes from running through and around large, strong, fast men.

Basically, the decision to extend Cousins means that the Vikings will keep doing what they’ve been doing for three more years. That means they need to keep doing it with the guys who’ve been doing it, and it would be a surprised if they’re already working on doing those deals.