Washington has agreed to terms with offensive guard Wes Schweitzer, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Schweitzer, 26, will sign a three-year, $13.5 million deal.

The Falcons made Schweitzer a sixth-round choice in 2016.

He played 46 games with 36 starts over the past three seasons. Schweitzer has played both left guard and right guard.

In 2019, he appeared in 15 games with seven starts. Schweitzer played 697 offensive snaps and 49 on special teams.