49ers bringing back Ronald Blair for another year

Getty Images

A day after dealing a piece of their defensive front, the 49ers are bringing another one back.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 49ers are re-signing defensive end Ronald Blair to a one-year deal.

Blair had three sacks last season, before he was lost for the season to a torn ACL last November.

He’s already up and running, and has shown to fit in well with what they’re doing. But without the ability to take a physical for another team at the moment, his options were likely limited.

It doesn’t make up for dealing DeForest Buckner to the Colts for a first-round pick, but he does lend a bit of stability.