49ers bringing back Ronald Blair for another year

A day after dealing a piece of their defensive front, the 49ers are bringing another one back.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 49ers are re-signing defensive end Ronald Blair to a one-year deal.

Blair had three sacks last season, before he was lost for the season to a torn ACL last November.

He’s already up and running, and has shown to fit in well with what they’re doing. But without the ability to take a physical for another team at the moment, his options were likely limited.

It doesn’t make up for dealing DeForest Buckner to the Colts for a first-round pick, but he does lend a bit of stability.

  1. The Rams missed the playoffs entirely after their SB appearance. They were SO POORLY built though, whereas the Niners were assembled with sustained success in mind. However, I still think it comes down to the QB. Does Jimmy G have what it takes to swallow that overthrow and rally his teammates to mount another grinding campaign to get back? I think not, but that’s just my opinion from seeing the guy play 8 or 9 games.

    Anyway for us left coasters, the SF-Seattle rivalry is as good as football gets, when both teams are contenders. Already looking forward to next season, and hope they meet for third game come january

  2. Such a great signing by Lynch. This guy is the definition of an “under the radar” guy who will be a solid contributor in 2020

    He definitely can’t replace Buckner, but the combination of him and a healthy DJ Jones will go a long way.

    Looking forward to seeing what SF does with their two first round picks. Apart from the cornerback position, the defense is set…. time to get JG a solid #1 receiver. Now they have the picks to do both, plus a little salary cap room for a free agent or two.

