49ers tender Kendrick Bourne, Matt Breida

The 49ers announced they have tendered one-year contracts to restricted free agents Kendrick Bourne and Matt Breida.

Bourne, 24, appeared in all 16 regular-season games last season. He made 30 receptions for 358 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

He also saw action in the team’s three postseason contests, catching six passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Breida, 25, appeared in 13 games in 2019. He had 123 carries for 623 yards and a touchdown while adding 20 receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Breida also appeared in three postseason contests, with one start, and had nine carries for 19 yards.