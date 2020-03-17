Amari Cooper gets $40 million over two years, then it’s year-to-year

Getty Images

It’s always impressive to hear that a player gets a nine-figure deal. It’s often less impressive when looking at the details.

Per multiple sources, the five-year, $100 million contract! that receiver Amari Cooper signed in Dallas has a value of $40 million over two years. After that, it’s a year-to-year option for the Cowboys.

He gets a $10 million signing bonus, a $10 million fully-guaranteed base salary in 2020, and a $20 million fully-guaranteed base salary in 2021. That’s what he’ll definitely get.

His $20 million base salary for 2022 is guaranteed for injury at signing. It becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2022 league year. Which means that the Cowboys can pull the plug and end the deal after two years and $40 million.

Of course, the balance of Cooper’s deal may look very attractive to the Cowboys, if the cap keeps climbing, thanks to the new TV deals. The point is that the team has exclusive flexibility for 2022, 2023, and 2024 to decide whether to keep Cooper or let him go.

If it’s a good deal for the Cowboys based on Cooper’s performance, they’ll keep him. If it’s a bad deal for the Cowboys, they’ll cut him.