Are the Dolphins in on the Tom Brady sweepstakes?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 17, 2020, 1:16 PM EDT
It’s currently looking like Tom Brady will be choosing (and perhaps has chosen) between the Buccaneers and the Chargers. But it’s hard to completely dismiss the Dolphins.

Rumors of Brady to Miami percolated throughout January. Some thought that owner Stephen Ross would, after hosting the Super Bowl, be selling the team to Bruce Beal, who has contractual dibs on buying it. Beal would have then signed Brady and, separately, sold Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, a slice of the franchise.

Ross threw water on that talk on the Friday before the Super Bowl, saying he won’t be selling the team and raising the question of why Brady would want to play for a rebuilding franchise. Coach Brian Flores echoed the latter sentiment last month at the Scouting Combine; the Dolphins are rebuilding, why would Brady want to play here?

Now that he’s looking for a new home and with no clear-cut, obvious choice for 2020 that would put him on the fast track for a Super Bowl appearance (the Chargers compete with the Chiefs in the AFC West, and the Bucs are a middle-of-the-pack franchise in a top-heavy conference), would Miami make sense?

His wife surely would welcome living there, due to the fashion industry and the proximity to her native country of Brazil. And to the extent that Brady’s exit from New England contains any hard feelings toward coach Bill Belichick, playing for the Dolphins would give Brady a chance to stick it to Belichick, twice per year.

Then there’s the familiarity with coach Brian Flores, who presumably has begun implementing the Patriot Way. Which will make the transition less jarring for Brady, who won’t have the benefit of an offseason program in order to get up to speed with a new team.

The Dolphins are spending money (signing cornerback Byron Jones, tackle Ereck Flowers, and linebacker Kyle Van Noy) and they have more than enough draft picks to keep adding to the team’s young nucleus. They could even draft a guy like Tua Tagovailoa and let him learn from Brady over the next year or two (or three), with more than enough draft picks to address other areas of need.

So why would Brady want the Dolphins? Why not? It could be the best place not necessarily to win now, but to win eventually. And to deliver losses to Belichick along the way.

19 responses to “Are the Dolphins in on the Tom Brady sweepstakes?

  4. Who are the WRs? Why on earth would he choose to go there and have to face BB 2x per year. He wouldn’t take that risk.

    Why do people act like BB isn’t the greatest GM and Coach in sports history who groomed Brady?

    BB essentially created the QB prototype of the Cap Era and people want to make it seem Brady was some 1st rd pick who made BB. It’s hilarious.

  5. Parker, Wilson, Grant, and Gesicki are the biggest reasons in my opinion why Brady might be interested in South Beach.

  7. Brady’s going to the booth!! That’s the next phase of his “football journey”. He never mentions the next team on his journey! Book it!

    Who are the WRs? Why on earth would he choose to go there and have to face BB 2x per year. He wouldn’t take that risk.
    There are plenty of reasons it makes no sense for either side but you didn’t watch them play last year if you don’t think their receivers are good.

  11. I see the Pats going 8-8 this year. They’ll get their usual easy wins playing in the AFC East. But they’re going to lose a LOT this year.

  13. DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant, Allen Hurns, & Mike Gesicki is a nice core of young pass catchers

  15. Van Noy isn’t going to help get Tom Brady. And why would he go there? He wants to play in the playoffs.

    Parker, Wilson, Grant, and Gesicki are the biggest reasons in my opinion why Brady might be interested in South Beach.

    Where to start? Albert Wilson is a 4th option with injury concerns. Never getting over 1000 yards a season in his career.

    J. Grant is a returner with limited route tree ability. Basically a 5th option.

    Parker has shown one years worth of 1st rd talent on his resume.

    And Gesiki showed some growth last year. But he isnt a Gronk muchless a Goedert or any other TE in his draft class.

    Phin fans always over value marginal players.

  17. This is possible.

    If Tom is the competitor that fanboys say he is, he would love nothing more than the opportunity to prove to the Pats that it was him and not BB.

    And as far as not having any WRs, well…he is used to that.

  18. lol at all you ppl comparing him to a sweepstakes. signing him will be more like hitting on a $5 scratch off ticket, not the Powerball. cant wait for the crickets when he puts up a garbage season and misses the playoffs. showed his age last year, now he’ll be a year older, new playbook/system, has to develop chemistry with everybody… its gonna be embarassing after all this hype.

    Who are the WRs? Why on earth would he choose to go there and have to face BB 2x per year. He wouldn’t take that risk.

    Why do people act like BB isn’t the greatest GM and Coach in sports history who groomed Brady?

    BB essentially created the QB prototype of the Cap Era and people want to make it seem Brady was some 1st rd pick who made BB. It’s hilarious.
    See BB’s record before lucking into getting Brady in the 6th round, and you will stop laughing. BB’s picking of Brady was a ridiculously lucky fluke not some great Belicheck master plan. Sixth round picks are usually camp fodder, not all-time great 1st ballot HOF’ers. Think about it. FLUKE.

