Bears checking out possibility of Andy Dalton trade

The Bears have tried to say the polite things when it comes to the future of quarterback Mitchell Tribusiky.

But it’s clear by the number of options they’re exploring already that the former first-rounder’s job is anything but secure.

According to Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears have reached out to the Bengals about the possibility of a trade for Andy Dalton.

Dalton’s about to be rendered moot in Cincinnati, by the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, presumably LSU’s Joe Burrow.

But the 32-year-old Dalton has a relationship with Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor from their days together with the Bengals, so he’d be a quick study.

Coupled with the Bears sniffing around Nick Foles (possibly solving one of the Jaguars’ problems for them) and their early interest in Teddy Bridgewater, it’s clear that the caliber of quarterback they’re looking for is “established starter.”

That’s bad news for Trubisky, the guy they once traded four things to move up one spot in the draft to acquire second overall. They wouldn’t say whether they were even picking up his option for the fifth year of his rookie deal, so if he feels secure at all, it’s not because of the messages they sent him.