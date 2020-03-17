Bengals agree to terms on four-year, $53 million deal with D.J. Reader

Posted by Charean Williams on March 17, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Bengals are doing their best to show Joe Burrow they are committed to winning.

After franchising receiver A.J. Green, they have come to terms with nose tackle D.J. Reader. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports it’s a four-year, $53 million deal.

A few days ago, it became clear the Texans would not be able to keep Reader. Multiple teams reportedly had interest.

Reader, 25, spent his first four seasons with the Texans after they made him a fifth-round choice.

He has missed only three games in his career.

Reader started every game last season except for the Texans’ meaningless Week 17 game.

He has 154 tackles and 6.5 sacks in his career.

Reader is No. 33 on our list of the Top 100 free agents.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Bengals agree to terms on four-year, $53 million deal with D.J. Reader

  1. Grabbing a NT when they need linebackers, Oline, corners etc makes since right? Lmfao Onky the Bengals can do this!

  2. I like it, but absolutely no reason why we couldn’t have gotten Schobert, and Conklin to go along with Reader.

  4. I’m surprised O’Brien didn’t give the Bengals a 3rd rounder for taking Reader off our hands.

  5. Whoa… the Bengals?? Did Mike Brown have enough wind in him to blow the dust off of his checkbook?

  6. Reeder was a very solid player for the Texans. But not spectacular by any means and always aided by having Watt and Clowney or at least one of them on the same D-line. The Bengals are in a position to overpay right now (as are the bad teams with no QB, or one not making top 10 money, and therefore plenty of cap space; see the Dolphins and Byron Jones (nice DB not not worth top positional money)) but generally speaking $53M for 4 for Reeder is too much.

  7. Monk23 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 4:47 pm
    Grabbing a NT when they need linebackers, Oline, corners etc makes since right? Lmfao Onky the Bengals can do this!
    ________________

    If you have a good D-Line, and Reader will help, linebackers are less relevant. But yes, needs across the board.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!