Bill Belichick: It was a privilege coaching Tom Brady

Posted by Josh Alper on March 17, 2020, 10:33 AM EDT
The relationship between Tom Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been scrutinized over the last few years and Brady’s decision to leave the team this offseason will likely lead to another round, but there was nothing but love from Belichick in a statement released on Tuesday morning.

Belichick called Brady one of the “original creators” of the Patriots program that produced six Super Bowl-winning teams and said that the two men “will always have a great relationship built on love, admiration, respect and appreciation.”

“Nothing about the end of Tom’s Patriots career changes how unfathomably spectacular it was,” Belichick said. “With his relentless competitiveness and longevity, he earned everyone’s adoration and will be celebrated forever. It has been a privilege to coach Tom Brady for 20 years. Examples of Tom’s greatness are limitless, going back even before he was drafted. We witnessed how he prepared when he wasn’t playing, how he performed when he got his opportunity, what he did to continuously improve, his leadership, his mindset, the example he set, and, of course, the person he is. I am extremely grateful for what he did for our team and for me personally. Sometimes in life, it takes some time to pass before truly appreciating something or someone but that has not been the case with Tom. He is a special person and the greatest quarterback of all-time.”

Now Belichick will have to find someone who can succeed the greatest quarterback of all-time and keep the Patriots on the winning track they’ve been on for the last two decades.

  2. For the record, I thought BB made a mistake when he chose to go into the 01 playoffs with Brady instead of Drew Bledsoe. I was only 29 at the time. I’ll blame it on my youth.

    I’m glad that Drew got to beat Pitt in the AFC title game but I’m even more glad to have been wrong about both BB and Brady. They are not an either or when it comes to greatness as much as they are a “both” great.

  3. With Bill around..they’ll compete. No question about it.

    Like I said… something didn’t seem right with Brady last year and it wasn’t his on field performance. The pouting and moping was not a great look. Who knows what it was. Bill probably had enough and he did what he always did in the past and let the team know he needs to go. And that was that.

    I don’t think Tom is going to find the grass is greener elsewhere. Dude is 43.

  5. As much as it was fun to speculate about Brady and the Patriots parting ways, I’d be lying if I didn’t say I highly doubted it. But, now there is no doubting!

  6. No way this is done if by last August BB wasn’t sold on Stidham. Stidham lits it up in preseason and BB is sold on his progress like he was Brady’s going into year 2 in 2001.

    That simple.

    BB was sold on JimmyG. That simple.

    They will slowly prepare him and get him supported with almost the exact same personnel as last year that Brady looked like Mark Sanchez with.

    Brady’s trajectory is trending DOWN, not up.

    His last great hurrah was blistering KC in the 2018 title game. The D won the SB for him and that was sort of the start of Brady being without 2 HOF binkies all the time.

    No QB demands two HOF binkies of all time.

    If Brady picks the Chargers, he’s going to be miserable because of inferior talent, GM and Coach there.

    This is all about his branding and BB sniffed it out years ago. Once that became more important, BB started to see the slide.

  7. Had to be coming. Franchised Thuney. Extended McCourty. Brady is already $13 mil against the cap. There is only so much money to go around. The cap is the greatest equalizer. The Patriots have been successful for so long because they have never been afraid of letting stars walk.

  8. Now Belichick will have to find someone who can succeed the greatest quarterback of all-time

    ——-

    Otto Graham retired over 50 years ago and we are still trying to find his replacement as GOAT? Not going to happen at this point.

  11. You’re right it was a privilege, because you were a career HC failure without him, and will be again now that he’s gone.

  12. What a bunch of BS

    remember folks, this is coming from the guy who insulted the greatest quarterback of all time by offering him a one-year deal with a pay cut, just last week

    100% spin from Bill Belichick. just admit it bill, you didn’t want Brady around anymore, no matter what

  13. lgw91s says:
    March 17, 2020 at 10:41 am
    Had to be coming. Franchised Thuney. Extended McCourty. Brady is already $13 mil against the cap. There is only so much money to go around. The cap is the greatest equalizer. The Patriots have been successful for so long because they have never been afraid of letting stars walk.

    5 0 Thank You

    ———————

    I tried to explain this for months. All the Brady Fanboys, hopefully fans our fanbase can now get rid of online, are so blinded by seeing him run onto the field, they can’t objectively analyze what actually happens on the field.

    The media NEVER held him acctountable for PUTRID s2007 and 2011 AFC title geames the Ds won in an offensive era, and then they blamed the Ds in each SB, when everyone knows it’;s an offensive era, and 14-17 points is not going to win you a SB, other than an otherworldly performance like Brady received LAST YEAR, which is an outlier example in SBs in this era. The irony.

    Oh, the irony.

    As a diehard of 38 years, it was appalling to see Brady mentally check out last year and act the way he did.

    If you told me they’d be blocking punts almost weekly and had the #1D in the league with that RB group, I would have told you 14-2 and coasting to the 1 seed with that schedule.

    They went 12-4 and the D themselves won 10 of the 12 games. Brady was horrible last year. I warned that once Wynn came in and the struggling Newhouse was relived of his duties, Brady’s bad habits would still be there and they were minus his perfectly played game vs Buffalo when he wasn’t featured as much in the gameplan.

    Ego is a nasty thing and BB is very good at ridding his locker room of it because he knows what it can do.

