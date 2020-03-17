Bills extend Jordan Poyer

Getty Images

The Bills have extended the contract of safety Jordan Poyer.

Poyer, who was heading into the last year of his contract in 2020, has signed a two-year extension, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Since arriving as a free agent in 2017, Poyer has been a consistent starter, and he started all 16 games last year. Buffalo sees him as a big part of the franchise’s future.

Poyer was slated to count $4.075 million against the Bills’ salary cap this season, and it’s unclear whether the extension will change that. The Bills are in good salary cap shape.