Blake Martinez reportedly agrees to three-year, $30 million deal with Giants

The New York Giants have reached an agreement with former Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez, according to a report from the NFL Network.

Martinez is set to receive a three-year deal worth $30 million, per the report.

Martinez has racked up tackles at an impressive rate over his four seasons in Green Bay. He’s played in every game for the team over the last three seasons and recorded 144, 144 and 155 tackles in each of those seasons. He’s played in a total of 61 games with 57 starts since being drafted in the fourth round out of Stanford in 2016.

He has 512 career tackles, 10 sacks, 17 pass breakups and three interceptions and comes off a season where he led all linebackers in solo tackles with 114.