Branden Jackson, Joey Hunt given restricted tenders by Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks placed restricted free agent tenders on defensive end Branden Jackson and center Joey Hunt, per Field Yates of ESPN.com.

While not specified by the report, a source said the tenders for Jackson and Hunt are likely original round tenders. For Hunt, that would amount to a sixth-round pick while Jackson would only carry right of first refusal as he was an undrafted free agent in 2016.

Hunt started eight games in the regular season and both playoff games for Seattle at center last year after starter Justin Britt was lost to a torn ACL in late October. He’s appeared in 34 career games for the Seahawks with 11 total starts.

Jackson was an undrafted free agent signing of the Oakland Raiders in 2016. He only appeared in three games for the Raiders before landing in Seattle in 2017. He’s played in 36 games for Seattle over that span with four starts, recording 41 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

The Seahawks have now extended tenders to all four of their restricted free agents with tight end Jacob Hollister getting a second-round tender and wide receiver David Moore getting an original round (seventh) tender.