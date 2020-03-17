Brett Favre: Tampa Bay a “very good option” for Tom Brady

Getty Images

Brett Favre didn’t start his career in Green Bay, but he spent 16 years there. He didn’t finish it there either.

The Hall of Fame quarterback played one season with the Jets and two with the Vikings before calling it quits.

So he can relate to where Tom Brady is now, in search of a new home after years with one team.

“I’m not surprised,” Favre said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “When I heard the news, I didn’t get chill-bumps, but I almost did. I could feel the hair on the back of my neck standing up because this is a shocker to a lot of people. The things that he has done in New England and what he has meant to that – not just the team, but the fan base – goes without saying. I mean, the best that’s ever played. And the good thing is that he has the ability to make any decision he chooses whether he wants to play or doesn’t want to play, whether it be in New England or somewhere else. He deserves that. Just a class act. Just a tremendous football player and leader.

“. . .You can only go by what your gut tells you and what you see, but I think he’s a tremendous asset for whoever picks him up.”

The Bucs are the favorite to land Brady, but then, they were the favorite to land Favre in a trade in 2008. The night the Packers traded Favre to the Jets, then-Bucs General Manager Bruce Allen and then-coach Jon Gruden were celebrating the addition of Favre that never happened.

Favre was asked if Brady would fit the Bucs.

“You’d be crazy not to go after Tom Brady with the team you have,” Favre said. “Yeah, it’s a very tough division, but I don’t think for one second that Tom is sitting there thinking, ‘I want the easiest route possible.’ You want to win. You want to prove you can lead a team to a championship other than the one you’ve done so much for so many years. Yeah, Tampa is a very good option.”