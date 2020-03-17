Broncos agree to trade Andy Janovich to Browns

Getty Images

The Broncos and Browns have agreed to make a trade when the new league year gets underway on Wednesday.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos will send fullback Andy Janovich to the Browns. They’ll get a 2021 seventh-round pick in return.

Janovich spent the last four years in Denver and played a role on offense in all of them, but new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s system doesn’t have a role for a traditional fullback.

Janovich carried the ball 13 times for 51 yards and three touchdowns in Denver. He also caught 22 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown.