Cam Newton: “I never asked for it”

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 17, 2020, 12:01 PM EDT
AP

Apparently soon-to-be-former Panthers quarterback has responded to the Panthers’ intent to trade him, in his own way.

The 30-year-old quarterback responded on social media (still in his distinctive font) that the idea was theirs and not his.

“Stop with the word play. I never asked for it,” he wrote. “There is no dodging this one. I love the Panthers to death and will always love you guys.

“Please do not try to play me, or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this. You forced me into this.”

While each side gets to tell its own story, a few facts in this case are clear.

Newton is coming off back-to-back seasons that ended in injury. He’s coming off foot surgery for the most recent one and is still rehabbing. He’s turning 31 in May.

He’s also entering the final year of his contract, and would certainly like some more security, based on his recent workout video in which he shouted that all he wanted was “a little commitment.”

It was clear the Panthers weren’t going to give it to him, at least not before he proved himself healthy. When owner David Tepper fired coach Ron Rivera, he was talking about how attractive the job was, and he mentioned “we’re not weighed down by a $36 million mistake right now” referring to quarterback contracts.

It would have been foolish to pay Newton at the moment, and no player of MVP caliber should want to go into the final year of his contract at what is suddenly a below-market rate.

So now the two sides get to tell their own versions, while seeking a mutually beneficial outcome.

20 responses to “Cam Newton: “I never asked for it”

