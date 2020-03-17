Cardinals players think they got a steal in DeAndre Hopkins

Getty Images

As you might imagine, Cardinals players seemed excited by yesterday’s acquisition of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

One of them, in fact, thought it was a steal.

Via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic who collected the responses, perhaps the best came from running back Chase Edmonds.

Not only did the Cardinals running back refer to the Texans as “BAFOONS” for taking David Johnson‘s contract, a second-round pick, and next year’s fourth in exchange for one of the best receivers in the game and a fourth, but he also thinks they might have committed a crime.

“Yooooo finally. We got a whole a– armed robbery,” Edmonds wrote.

After seeing what the Vikings got for Stefon Diggs last night (Buffalo’s first-round pick, along with a fifth, sixth, and a 2021 fourth-rounder), most of the league would likely agree with Edmonds’ assessment.