Cardinals tender Zane Gonzalez, Justin Murray

The Cardinals announced Tuesday that they have tendered a one-year qualifying offer to restricted free agent kicker Zane Gonzalez and an exclusive rights tender to offensive lineman Justin Murray.

Gonzalez played 21 games with the Cardinals the past two years after joining the team in Week 13 of the 2018 season.

He appeared in all 16 games last season and was named a Pro Bowl alternate after ranking fourth in the NFL in both total points (127) and made field goals (31). His 127 points tied for the third-best season total in franchise history and his 31 made field goals are third-most in Cardinals history.

In his two seasons with the Cardinals, Gonzalez connected on 38-of-44 field goal attempts (86.4 percent) and 39-of-41 PATs.

Gonzalez, 24, entered the league with Cleveland as a seventh-round selection in 2017 and kicked in 18 games with the Browns. In his career, he has converted 55-of-69 field goal attempts and 67-of-72 PATs for 232 total points.

Murray played a career-high 14 games, with 12 starts at right tackle last season with the Cardinals. Arizona claimed him off waivers from the Raiders on Sept. 1.