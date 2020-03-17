Chargers place second-round tender on Michael Davis

Getty Images

The Chargers placed a second-round tender on cornerback Michael Davis, the team announced Tuesday.

They also tendered exclusive rights free agents Isaac Rochell and Trent Scott.

Davis, 25, has played 43 games with 21 starts for Los Angeles.

The Chargers originally signed Davis as an undrafted rookie out of Brigham Young in 2017.

Davis earned a starting role in his second season.

He has 87 tackles, 18 passes defensed and two interceptions in his career.

Rochell, a seventh-round choice in 2017, has appeared in 35 games with three starts. He posted a sack in his second career game and, in 2018, recorded 4.5 sacks in a five-game span.

In his career, Rochell registered 42 tackles, seven sacks, nine tackles for loss and an interception.

Scott enters his third NFL season after originally signing with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State.

He has appeared in 25 games with 10 starts, with 16 of those appearances and nine starts coming in 2019.