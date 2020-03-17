Chargers reach deal with Bryan Bulaga

Getty Images

If the Chargers can find a quarterback, he’ll have a solid right side of the offensive line.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Chargers reached an agreement with former Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network says it’s a three-year, $30 million deal.

Bulaga was the 44th-ranked player on the PFT Free Agent Top 100.

Bringing him in is another move to stabilize that side of the line, after trading for former Panthers Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner.

The 30-year-old Bulaga has 111 career starts, and if the Chargers can find a left tackle (they sent Russell Okung to Carolina for Turner), they could do a solid job for Tom Brady or any other passer who ends up there.