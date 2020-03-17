Colts not in the market for Tom Brady

Getty Images

Despite a certain six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback hitting the market tomorrow, the Colts appear to have other ideas.

According to Ed Werder of ESPN, the Colts “are not in the market” for Tom Brady.

Brady just announced that he’s leaving the Patriots after 20 seasons, with the Chargers and the Buccaneers lining up strong bids for him already.

The Colts have had discussions with former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers already, and that appears to be the direction they prefer at the moment.