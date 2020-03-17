Cory Littleton agrees to deal with Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders have snagged their second free agent linebacker in as many days.

Former Ram Cory Littleton has agreed to a deal with the team. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports it is a three-year deal worth up to $36 million with a base value of $11.75 million per year. There was a report earlier this week that the Raiders were planning to make a push for Littleton.

The Raiders reached an agreement with former Bear Nick Kwiatkoski on Monday in the first move they made to refurbish their linebacker group.

Littleton joined the Rams after going undrafted in 2016 and moved from special teamer to a starting linebacker over his four years with the team. He started every game the last two seasons and wrapped up his time in L.A. with 134 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 2019.