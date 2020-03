Getty Images

Safety Darian Thompson has agreed to a two-year deal to return to the Cowboys, Thompson’s representation, Sportstars, announced on Twitter.

Thompson, 26, has spent the past two seasons in Dallas.

He played 424 snaps on defense and 223 on special teams in 15 games last season. Thompson made 45 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three pass breakups.

Thompson spent his first two seasons with the Giants after they made him a third-round choice.

He has appeared in 43 games with 21 starts in his four NFL seasons.