Demand surges for Buccaneers season tickets

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 17, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT
As news broke that Tom Brady is planning to sign with the Buccaneers tomorrow, demand for season tickets in Tampa Bay surged.

The Ticketmaster website where Bucs tickets are sold is currently giving users a message saying, “You are now in line. Due to demand, you may experience an extended wait time.” The website says more than 1,000 people are currently trying to buy season tickets.

The Buccaneers have often struggled to fill their stadium, but that’s likely to change this year. With Brady, one of the best and most popular players in NFL history, tickets should be easy to sell.

And that’s surely one of the motivations for signing him. Although the primary reason is on the field, it doesn’t hurt that the Glazer family is likely to make a lot of money from having Brady in town. There aren’t many players who can cause a surge in season ticket sales, but Brady can.

19 responses to “Demand surges for Buccaneers season tickets

  2. Brady is going to have Evans, Godwin, OJ Howard… but 0 running game and a bad o-line. We will see the results, but I am guessing this isn’t going to be pretty.

    Brady doesnt have the arm anymore to get to Evans/Godwin, and those two are big time receivers who are constantly open downfield.

  5. WOW that didn’t happen with spaghetti arm Peyton Manning when he went to Denver. Only the greatest of all time could make that happen…Looks like New Orleans will be going 1 and done again this season come playoff time, because there’s no way Brees is ever beating Brady. Not happening….Who Dat losing in the playoffs once again? Oh Dat be New Orleans

  6. That’s because the Bronco’s have been sold out for 40+ years. Uniformed comments from clueless posters

  7. For those that continue to trash the O-Line, the Bucs O-Line was ranked as the 7th best in the league by PFF, the interior of the line was rated as one of the best in the league.

    The Bucs need an OT and a RB and they’ll be solid on offense.

  8. Front runners.
    You’ll be crying come December when you’re team doesn’t sniff the playoffs.

  9. I can’t believe Bucs fans. If they think they are getting the Tom Brady of 10 years ago, they are badly mistaken. And the Bucs are missing the other ingredient in the success the Pats had with Brady — Bill Belichick.
    This is going to be an ugly relationship in my opinion and the Bucs will have done nothing but set themselves back a couple more in looking for their QB of the future.

  10. I would crack up if all of these Bucs fans bought season tickets today and Brady signed with the Chargers or Miami tomorrow.

  13. Brady doesnt have the arm anymore to get to Evans/Godwin, and those two are big time receivers who are constantly open downfield.

    That’s funny because Tre’Davious White Who PLAYES against Brady twice a year just said 2 weeks ago “He can still play and has all his arm strength!

    But what would he know he only PLAYS DB at a high level

  14. Godwin doesn’t need that much time. Correct me if I’m wrong but I think he led the league in YAC. Evans will be there too.

    I’m guessing they draft heavy or trade for o-line help.

    Ronald Jones will break 1,000 this year.

    Welcome Tommy Boy!

  15. Tampa fans are notorious bandwagoneers. When the Bucs suck, those people will explain empty stadiums away by saying “There’s so much to do here unlike (fill in NFL city) which is a dump, and, we have so many beautiful women here (none are natives). Those fans will disappear as soon as Brady goes on I.R.

  16. Brady has never even had a Teddy Bridgewater or Matt Ryan -caliber QB in his own division. He’s faced greats such as Pennington, Bortles, Sanchez, EJ Manuel, Geno Smith…you know, the greats!

    He is going to have a rude, rude awakening. No more gimmes, no more playoff creampuffs. And yes, Brees twice a year. Sorry kids, this is going to be a lot uglier than walking away on a pick-6. Add Sad Loser to his existing legacy of Repeat Cheat

  17. I guess that they’re hoping for Peyton to the Broncos v.2.0?

    Peyton was still a top 3-5 QB when he first got to Denver. Brady isnt close to that now. Im a Giants fan who actually likes the Pats and Brady, so I’ll root for him…but I dont see much success in TB.

  18. I just hope he get in there and tears it up. That would be great. So now that most of the decent QB’s made deals today, what exactly are the Patriots going to do? Their going to be left as the last man standing in musical chairs. Hahahahah. Losers.

  19. Brady is getting 30M he doesn’t need – that BB wouldn’t have given him – risking a pretty sad and pathetic end to a brilliant career.

