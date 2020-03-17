Dolphins land Kamu Grugier-Hill

Posted by Josh Alper on March 17, 2020, 2:53 PM EDT
The Dolphins have been one of the busiest teams during the free agent negotiating window that opened on Monday and they’ve come to an agreement with another player.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. Grugier-Hill broke into the NFL with the Patriots while Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was on the New England staff.

They’ve also landed guard Ereck Flowers, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, cornerback Byron Jones, defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah, defensive end Shaq Lawson and safety Clayton Fejedelem.

Fejedelem was a special teams standout for the Bengals and Grugier-Hill filled a similar role for the Eagles over the last four seasons. He also made 16 starts on defense over the last two years and leaves Philly with 98 tackles, a sack, an interception and two forced fumbles.

4 responses to “Dolphins land Kamu Grugier-Hill

  3. Boy the Dolphins are really loading up. Now they need to sign left tackle Jason Peters to help rebuild the offensive line.

  4. redlikethepig says:
    March 17, 2020 at 2:57 pm
    Landed Ereck Flowers … that’s some funny stuff.

    3 1 Rate This

    —————–

    Thought the same thing with Byron Jones and this Grugier-Hill wording. lmao

    Classic Miami. Overspending and spending too much getting giddy to make splashes for their fans. I honestly thought Flores would not have taken the job unless he could convince Ross to not keep doing these FA splurges after clearing out cap space, feeling a need to shop all at once just because of who is avsailable.

    When the new CBA with the Rookie Cap hit in ’11, what did BB do? Load up on picks to keep costs down! It built another dynasty!

    These teams are so dumb. They treat these things like fantasy football.

    Teambuilding is about continuity. By the time they get their QB and get into a postseason shot, these guys won’t even be there.

    FAIL

