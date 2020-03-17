Dolphins land Kamu Grugier-Hill

Getty Images

The Dolphins have been one of the busiest teams during the free agent negotiating window that opened on Monday and they’ve come to an agreement with another player.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. Grugier-Hill broke into the NFL with the Patriots while Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was on the New England staff.

They’ve also landed guard Ereck Flowers, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, cornerback Byron Jones, defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah, defensive end Shaq Lawson and safety Clayton Fejedelem.

Fejedelem was a special teams standout for the Bengals and Grugier-Hill filled a similar role for the Eagles over the last four seasons. He also made 16 starts on defense over the last two years and leaves Philly with 98 tackles, a sack, an interception and two forced fumbles.