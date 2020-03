Getty Images

Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills is stying put, and moving at the same time.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, Mills is returning to the Eagles on a one-year deal.

He’s apparently moving to safety though, which is an interesting switch for a fifth-year player who has struggled with injuries.

The former seventh-rounder coming back could help, but the Eagles’ secondary is obviously still in flux, and they need to upgrade at corner.