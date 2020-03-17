Eagles won’t exercise option on Malcolm Jenkins’ contract

Getty Images

Safety Malcolm Jenkins has played his final game for the Eagles.

The team announced Tuesday it will not exercise the 2020 option on Jenkins’ contract. That makes him a free agent.

“Malcolm Jenkins has been an outstanding player for us, and we are proud of everything he accomplished both on and off the field during his time in Philadelphia,” the Eagles said in a statement. “Malcolm was a great teammate and leader, as well as one of the toughest and most reliable players to ever play in our city. After thorough discussion with Malcolm and his agent, Ben Dogra, both sides agreed on the difficult decision to turn the page on what was an incredible six-year relationship. We wish Malcolm and his family all the best as he pursues his next opportunity.”

Jenkins, 32, signed a three-year, $16.25 million deal with the Eagles in 2014 when the Saints didn’t try to retain him. He earned three Pro Bowls and made 515 tackles, 11 interceptions, 58 pass breakups and 12 forced fumbles for Philadelphia.

He has two Super Bowl rings.