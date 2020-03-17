Falcons tender restricted free agent Brian Hill

Getty Images

The Falcons announced Tuesday they have tendered restricted free agent Brian Hill.

Atlanta placed an original-round tender on the running back, a fifth-round choice in 2017.

That means the Falcons can match any offer Hill receives and would receive a fifth-round pick as compensation if they decline to match.

Hill finished 2019 with 109 carries for 517 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

With no clear returning starter, Hill figures to compete with Ito Smith and Qadree Ollison for the top spot on the depth chart.

Hill, 24, has played 29 career games with two starts. He has 122 touches for 631 yards and three scores.