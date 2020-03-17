Giants add former Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell

Getty Images

The Giants added their second former Packers linebacker in as many days.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Giants signed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell to a one-year, $4.6 million deal.

The former third-round pick from Utah State had 10.5 sacks in 2018, though he has just 16.5 in four seasons.

It’s not as big a deal as Blake Martinez yesterday, as the inside linebacker got a three-year, $30 million deal.

But the two have some familiarity with Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who coached them both in 2018 when he was linebackers coach in Green Bay.

Coupled with franchise-tagging defensive tackle Leonard Williams and signing cornerback James Bradberry, it’s a pretty dramatic makeover for the Giants’ defense.