Giants adding tight end Levine Toilolo

Getty Images

The Giants are continuing their active pre-free agency, by filling a need at tight end.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Giants are expected to add former 49ers tight end Levine Toilolo.

The 28-year-old Toilolo was with the 49ers last year, after a season with the Lions and his first five with the Falcons. He caught two passes in 13 games for the 49ers last year.

He provides a quick replacement for the recently retired Rhett Ellison.

The Giants used the franchise tag on defensive tackle Leonard Williams yesterday, and signed cornerback James Bradberry and linebacker Blake Martinez as they checked off some needed boxes.