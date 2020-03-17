Inside the Byron Jones deal

Getty Images

The man who set the world record in the broad jump at the Scouting Combine has leaped past the top of the cornerback market.

Four years ago, Josh Norman pushed the cornerback market to $15 million per year, and it hasn’t really gotten past that. (Apologies to Xavien Howard.) Now, Byron Jones has blown past it.

Per a league source, the contracts that Jones will sign with the Dolphins has a value of $82.5 million over five years. That’s an average from signing of $16.5 million per year.

Here are the details:

1. Signing bonus: $15 million.

2. 2020 salary: $11 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2021 salary: $14 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2022 salary: $14.375 million, guaranteed for injury only at signing; $6 million is also guaranteed for skill/cap, and that remaining $8.375 million is guaranteed for skill and cap on the fifth day of the 2022 league year.

5. 2023 salary $13.5 million.

6. 2024 roster bonus: $1 million, due on the fifth day of the league year.

7. 2024 salary: $12.425 million.

8. Workout bonuses: $100,000 in 2023 and 2024.

9. Per-game roster bonuses: Up to $500,000 per year in 2023 and 2024.

So the deal has $46 million fully guaranteed at signing, with another $8.375 million guaranteed for injury through the first two seasons. And it’s definitely the best deal ever signed by a cornerback.