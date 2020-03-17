Jaguars release Geoff Swaim; tender Keelan Cole and Austin Calitro

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced three roster moves Tuesday, including a pair of tenders designed to keep wide receiver Keelan Cole and linebacker Austin Calitro with the club.

Cole has been tendered as a restricted free agent at the second-round level. That leaves him set to make $3.259 million during the 2020 season. Another team could sign him to an offer sheet, but they’ll need to send the Jags a second-round pick if they opt not to match it.

Cole has 104 catches for 1,600 yards and seven touchdowns over three years with the team.

Calitro has been tendered as an exclusive rights free agent. He joined the team last year after spending the 2018 season with the Seahawks and made 40 tackles in 13 appearances.

While Cole and Calitro will likely be sticking around, tight end Geoff Swaim is done with the team. He had 13 catches for 65 yards during his lone season with the team and his departure frees up over $4 million in cap space.