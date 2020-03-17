Jason Licht: We’re waiting for Tom Brady to decide like everyone else

Getty Images

We know Tom Brady won’t be back with the Patriots, but there’s no word yet on where he will be once the 2020 season gets underway.

That answer is eagerly anticipated in many corners of the football world and Tampa is on the high end when it comes to interest in what Brady is going to do. Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said that he spoke with Brady on Monday and that the team is interested in signing him once the new league year opens, but that they haven’t received any word from the quarterback on Tuesday.

“We’re waiting to see what Tom decides just like everybody else,” Licht said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

A report on Tuesday indicated the Bucs offered Brady a contract in the range of $30 million per year. The Chargers have also been reported as bidders for Brady’s services.