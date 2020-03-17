Jerick McKinnon restructures contract to remain with 49ers

Getty Images

Running back Jerick McKinnon said in February that he was “willing to do whatever” in order to remain with the 49ers in 2020 and he proved it this week.

Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that McKinnon will remain with the team after agreeing to restructure his contract with the team. The terms of the reworked deal aren’t known, but McKinnon was set to make a salary of $6.5 million before this change.

McKinnon signed a four-year deal with the 49ers before the 2018 season, but has yet to play a game with the team. He tore his ACL just before the 2018 season started and went back on injured reserve last August after having another knee surgery.

Raheem Mostert, Matt Breida and Jeff Wilson are also on hand at running back for the Niners.