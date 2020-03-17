Joe Schobert heading to Jaguars on five-year deal

Getty Images

The Jaguars are shipping out a lot of talent, but they’re bringing some back in as well.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Browns free agent linebacker Joe Schobert has agreed to a five-year deal with the Jaguars.

The contract is worth a total of $53.75 million, with $22.5 million guaranteed.

It’s a significant deal for a team that has traded away defensive tackle Calais Campbell and may have to with franchise-tagged defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who has said he doesn’t intend to sign with them long-term. They’re also discussing trading quarterback Nick Foles.

Schobert was No. 43 on PFT’s Top 100 Free Agent list (which is going fast leading into the start of free agency in 25 hours or so).