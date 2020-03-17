Jordan Howard close to deal with Dolphins

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 17, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT
The Dolphins have been very active this week, and another recognizable name may be going to Miami soon.

Free agent running back Jordan Howard is closing in on a deal with the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 25-year-old Howard was a fifth-round pick of the Bears in 2016 and had an excellent rookie year, topping 1,000 yards and making the Pro Bowl. But he wasn’t quite as effective the next two years, and the Bears traded him to the Eagles for a 2020 sixth-round pick. He ran for 525 yards in his season in Philadelphia.

Miami has been as aggressive as any team in free agency, showing that after beginning the rebuilding effort last year, they’re eager to take a big step forward this year.

  1. That’s a shame because I was hoping the Eagles would re sign him. Howard is a great runningback.

  2. Add Tom Brady and they suddenly look like a lock to overtake Patriots as a favorite to make the playoffs.

  4. There’s a reason he didn’t get resigned in Philly. Rumor was he was part of the faction against Wentz with Alshon and Agholor in the locker room. After he hurt his shoulder he milked it until it was clear that the Eagles had a chance to make the playoffs. After he finally said “OK I’m healthy!” it was too late. Miles Sanders and Boston Scott took over and Howard, who was very much in discussions for an extension, was sent packing.

  5. So stupid. As I post making fun of their Grugier-Hill/Ereck Flowers signings with the word choice of “landed” said player, we see this.

    This is classic Miami. They don’t get it. Chris Grier is a moron like his dad was when it came to understanding basic economics and teambuilding.

    My goodness. You just sign any tom, dick or harry that becomes available in the same FA period based on need.

    That’s literally Cap Era Teambuilding cardinal sin 101.

    LOL!

    Meanwhile, BB has what, 6 draft picks from 2019 that are in the bldg, learning, etc, and will add 10+ more this year for cheap youth infusing on the roster, with a base of conitnuity and leadership in house.

    How are Ereck Flowers or this guy leaders or good value?

    Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

