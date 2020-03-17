Kirk Cousins says Vikings are “building something special”

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has his eye on a Super Bowl after signing a two-year contract extension.

Cousins said in a statement that he and his wife are happy in Minnesota and excited about the possibilities for the Vikings to win a championship.

“Julie and I are thrilled to be staying in Minnesota for the next several years,” Cousins said. “People have embraced us and treated our family incredibly well. We also believe we are building something special at the Vikings. We know how much this team means to the fans and the state, and we want to do everything we can to help this team bring a championship home.”

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman echoed those comments, calling Cousins “one of the top quarterbacks in this league” and adding, “Our collective goal is to bring a championship to Minnesota.”

Cousins helped the Vikings reach the divisional round of the playoffs last season, but the Vikings’ sights are higher than that. They believe they’re putting together a roster capable of winning a Super Bowl.