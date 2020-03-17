Kirk Cousins says Vikings are “building something special”

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 17, 2020, 2:42 PM EDT
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has his eye on a Super Bowl after signing a two-year contract extension.

Cousins said in a statement that he and his wife are happy in Minnesota and excited about the possibilities for the Vikings to win a championship.

“Julie and I are thrilled to be staying in Minnesota for the next several years,” Cousins said. “People have embraced us and treated our family incredibly well. We also believe we are building something special at the Vikings. We know how much this team means to the fans and the state, and we want to do everything we can to help this team bring a championship home.”

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman echoed those comments, calling Cousins “one of the top quarterbacks in this league” and adding, “Our collective goal is to bring a championship to Minnesota.”

Cousins helped the Vikings reach the divisional round of the playoffs last season, but the Vikings’ sights are higher than that. They believe they’re putting together a roster capable of winning a Super Bowl.

15 responses to “Kirk Cousins says Vikings are “building something special”

  2. I don’t dislike Kirk Cousins as a guy, or a person. But I can’t see it, not without a multitude of things happening, none for which I would root: Nick Bosa or Jimmy G getting hurt for an extended time, Russell Wilson going down to injury, the Rams imploding again, Aaron Rodgers being out of the lineup for a long time, etc.

    Not a rival NFC North fan.

  4. The top offensive linemen in free agency are already signed and we lost 2 Pro Bowl defensive players and our best receiver. I am the biggest Vikings fan in the world and I don’t think there’s even a small chance we can win a Super Bowl with this roster. The first round pick for Diggs might look good on paper especially after the Texans deal but don’t forget the last 2 bust receivers that Spielman drafted in the first round (Cordarrelle Patterson and Laquon Treadwell).

  5. I don’t see them contending for the Super Bowl this season but they have a chance in 2021 and beyond to be a lot better. Let’s see how this draft goes.

  8. Yes indeed they are. They’re building a special kind of suck not seen in living memory.

  9. It’s hard to believe that The Vikings are building something special after they traded their best player.

  10. Continuity of personnel, 2nd year in a new scheme, top 10 defense, elite run game & now a bevy of picks to re-load the roster.

    Oh sure, the naysayers….they’re gonna say nay.

    Same clowns who thought the Vikes were going to have a losing season, said Kirk could not win a big game, claimed that team wouldn’t make the playoffs or predicted the Purple would get destroyed in New Orleans.

    The Vikings clearly have a plan & the entire org is on the same page. The coaching additions & draft blueprint was an indicator last year, the 1st year in a new offensive system. 2020 season looking bright. There will be challenges, but its looking good.

    SKOL

  11. better say that with the stupid amount he is being paid for slightly above avg QB play. YUCK

  13. I’m a huge Viking fan, but this team will not win a SB with Kirk Cousins as the QB, sorry.

  14. nothing wrong with cousins ability. every qb is garbage when you cant pass block. it’s funny that everybody says he cant win against teams with winning records and everything else. teams with winning records can exploit a garbage line.

  15. I would say that too, if I was awarded an extension on top of my 84 Million dollar contract for back up QB talent level. LoL, the Vikings have be building “something special” since they enter the NFL with nothing but failure to win a Championship.

