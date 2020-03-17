Luke Willson reaches agreement to re-sign with Seahawks

Getty Images

Tight end Luke Willson is set to re-sign with the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal, a source confirmed to PFT on Monday night.

Willson has spent six of his seven seasons in the NFL with Seattle after being selected in the fifth-round out of Rice University in 2013. He played his first five seasons with the Seahawks before a one-year stint with the Detroit Lions in 2018. After spending the offseason with the Oakland Raiders last year, Willson returned to Seattle last year after the team traded tight end Nick Vannett to the Pittsburgh Steelers in late September.

Willson and Jacob Hollister, who was given a second-round restricted free agent tender on Monday, had to carry the load at tight end for most of the season after Will Dissly was lost to a torn Achilles in October. Ed Dickson‘s inability to return from injured reserve due to a knee injury also factored in.

Willson has been a regular starter throughout his career having started 52 of the 94 games he’s played during his seven seasons. He’s caught 110 passes for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Willson will join Dissly, Hollister and Greg Olsen at the position for Seattle and give the team some necessary depth as Dissly works back from his Achilles tear.