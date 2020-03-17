Mario Addison reportedly headed to Buffalo on three-year deal

Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills made another move of significance on Monday night.

After reaching a deal to acquire wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings, the Bills have now reached an agreement with former Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison. According to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, Addison has reached a three-year deal with Buffalo.

The obvious connection the Bills being Buffalo General Manager Brandon Beane, who worked for the Panthers front office when Addison joined the team in 2012.

Addison has been a consistent pass rushing producer for the Panthers over the last four seasons. He’s had at least nine sacks in each of the last four years as he forced his way into a starting role beginning in 2017. Addison has racked up 39 sacks over the past four years with a career-high 11.0 sacks coming in 2017. He’s also forced two fumbles in each of the last four seasons.

Addison’s addition will help the Bills replace Lorenzo Alexander, who announced his retirement at the end of last season.