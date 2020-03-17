Matt Ryan donates $100K to aid food service workers, feed the needy

Getty Images

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan announced a pair of donations on Tuesday intended to aid people who have been affected by the spread of COVID-19.

Ryan is donating $50,000 to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, which provides food to the needy in the Atlanta area. According to their website, a donation of $25 can provide enough food for up to 100 meals.

He is donating another $50,000 to Giving Kitchen. That organization offers emergency assistance to food service workers at all times and has asked those workers under quarantine to reach out for help.

Most major American cities have similar organizations and could use help as we look for ways to support those going through trying times.